Police: Man ran over wife with VW Beetle - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Police: Man ran over wife with VW Beetle

Leslie Gregory Bohannon (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department) Leslie Gregory Bohannon (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly ran over his wife with a Volkswagen Beetle during an argument Thursday evening.

According to a police report, officers responded to a campground along 5th Avenue South in reference to an assault just before 7:00 p.m. when they arrived, two witnesses told officers Leslie Gregory Bohannon, 61, ran over his wife in a dark blue Volkswagen Beetle.

One witness told police that she went to the camper of Bohannon and the victim for a visit and heard the two arguing loudly. According to the witness, Bohannon began cursing at the victim before revving his engine.

At that time, the witness said Bohannon put the car in drive and ran over the victim before speeding off down the street.

The witness then ran over to the victim, who was lying on the ground bleeding, according to the report.

The victim was taken to the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

A second witness told officers he heard a woman scream and then heard tires spinning and saw the Volkswagen Beetle speeding down the street. He said he then saw a woman lying on the ground in front of the trailer the car belonged to.

Capt. David Knipes, spokesman for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said a warrant for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature has been issued for Bohannon.

Bohannon is described as a white male standing 5'11" and weighing around 185 pounds. He was last seen driving a dark blue Volkswagen Beetle with an unknown tag.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Bohannon is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department as soon as possible.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:27:58 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:29:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:27:31 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly