Police: Man ran over wife with VW Beetle

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly ran over his wife with a Volkswagen Beetle during an argument Thursday evening.

According to a police report, officers responded to a campground along 5th Avenue South in reference to an assault just before 7:00 p.m. when they arrived, two witnesses told officers Leslie Gregory Bohannon, 61, ran over his wife in a dark blue Volkswagen Beetle.

One witness told police that she went to the camper of Bohannon and the victim for a visit and heard the two arguing loudly. According to the witness, Bohannon began cursing at the victim before revving his engine.

At that time, the witness said Bohannon put the car in drive and ran over the victim before speeding off down the street.

The witness then ran over to the victim, who was lying on the ground bleeding, according to the report.

The victim was taken to the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

A second witness told officers he heard a woman scream and then heard tires spinning and saw the Volkswagen Beetle speeding down the street. He said he then saw a woman lying on the ground in front of the trailer the car belonged to.

Capt. David Knipes, spokesman for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said a warrant for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature has been issued for Bohannon.

Bohannon is described as a white male standing 5'11" and weighing around 185 pounds. He was last seen driving a dark blue Volkswagen Beetle with an unknown tag.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Bohannon is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department as soon as possible.

