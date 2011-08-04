Heat index may reach 114 along southern SC coast

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - One of the hottest summers in memory keeps scorching South Carolina.

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a heat advisory for all but 6 of the state's 46 counties. The Greenville-Spartanburg area and the mountains are excluded from the advisory.

But forecasters say elsewhere, heat index readings are expected to range from 105 to 114.

The heat is expected to be worst from around Charleston to Hilton Head Island.

The advisory is in effect from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to cool a bit over the weekend, but highs are still predicted to be in the 90s across the state.

