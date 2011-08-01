Suspect in 40 home burglaries will stay in jail

By Taylor Kearns - bio | email

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A man police say is responsible for at least 40 home burglaries in the Columbia area will stay in jail after a judge revoked his bond on Monday.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott in conjunction with the Columbia Police Department and the Forest Acres Police Department said Monday morning that 20-year-old Dantwan Wilson is in custody accused of hitting homes in several Midlands communities.

Lott says investigators aren't sure how long Dantwan Wilson has been at it. "We feel like that's what he does," said Lott. "He's been doing it for quite some time now. That's all he does is break into homes."

Lott said after investigators were able to develop a lead in an April burglary that occurred within the city of Columbia, they pulled him over and arrested him. According to deputies, Wilson had been out on bond for another burglary when he was arrested.

Wilson is accused of stealing TV's, jewelry, electronic devices, and cash. The suspect committed the burglaries in the daytime and also at night in several neighborhoods including Denny Terrace, Woodfield Park, Eau Claire, Byrneswood, Earlwood Park, Heathwood, and some areas of Forest Acres, Lott said.

"Every one of these homes that have been broken into," said Lott. "People who live there know it, remember it, and they're never gonna forget it and they have to live with that."

Graham Cox is one of them. "It's distressing it's very unnerving, uncomfortable to know that someone was in your home and it makes you uneasy," said Cox, whose home was hit in early July.



Cox says a burglar alarm and an unmarked police car startled the burglars enough to drop his TV in the back yard. Besides the emotional trauma, he and his wife are okay. "If it had to happen, we were very fortunate to have it go this way," said Cox.

Wilson was already out on bond for a previous burglary. That bond has been revoked.

Deputies say they were able to recover a small amount of property from the suspect. Lott said they expect to add to Wilson's charges and possibly make more arrests in these cases. "We are assured of one thing, the Wilson subject won't be back on the street and wont be breaking into homes any time soon," said Lott.

Wilson remains in custody in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

