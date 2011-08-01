Accident causes power outages, lane closures

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An early morning accident on Charleston Highway near Interstate 26 caused some traffic delays and power outages.

PHOTO GALLERY



Click to view a gallery of photos from the accident scene

Cayce police had one lane of Charleston Highway between Old Dunbar Rd. and Moss Creek Dr. closed as SCE&G crews repair power lines and telephone poles brought down in a single vehicle wreck around 6:00 a.m. The accident happened just north of I-26 exit 115.

Police say nearby homes and businesses may be experiencing power and phone interruptions because of the accident.

Lane closures were supposed to last until 2:00 p.m. while crews made the necessary repairs.

The driver involved in the crash is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.



