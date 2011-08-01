Accident causes power outages, lane closures - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Accident causes power outages, lane closures

Source: Rochelle Dean Source: Rochelle Dean

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An early morning accident on Charleston Highway near Interstate 26 caused some traffic delays and power outages.

Cayce police had one lane of Charleston Highway between Old Dunbar Rd. and Moss Creek Dr. closed as SCE&G crews repair power lines and telephone poles brought down in a single vehicle wreck around 6:00 a.m. The accident happened just north of I-26 exit 115. 

Police say nearby homes and businesses may be experiencing power and phone interruptions because of the accident. 

Lane closures were supposed to last until 2:00 p.m. while crews made the necessary repairs.

The driver involved in the crash is expected to be okay.

