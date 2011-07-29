Practice underway for high school football season

IRMO, SC (WIS) - It's exactly one month away from the start of a new high school football season. Teams returned to the field Friday for their first preseason practice.

The Irmo Yellow Jackets got started at 9:00 a.m. It was the first of two workouts Friday.

Head Coach Bob Hanna said he has a lot of young guys this year. The Jackets had a fine season last year, finishing 11-3.

Irmo will have a brutal August, and we're not talking about the heat. The Yellow Jackets will scrimmage 4-A heavyweights Northwestern, Rock Hill and Dorman. Then they'll open the season against arch-rival Dutch Fork, followed by Goose Creek and Fort Dorchester.

