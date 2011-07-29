SC submits redistricting plan to US Justice Dept

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina's plan for a 7th congressional district is now in the hands of the US Justice Department.

Senate members officially submitted a pre-clearance request Friday to the US Attorney General's Office.

The plan, approved by the House and Senate this week, would put the new district in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

The new district would take effect during the 2012 elections.

