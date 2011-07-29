Woman locked inside SC doctor's office

ROCK HILL, SC (AP) - A woman waiting for a doctor to come to the exam room discovered she had been left in the Rock Hill office when the staff left for the day without seeing her.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports that Candida Miller said a nurse checked her vital signs and she waited for more than two hours Wednesday before discovering everyone had left.

Miller has been in a wheel chair since 2007. She didn't realize she was alone until her son knocked on a window after finding the office locked when he came to pick her up.

Police responded but Miller wedged the exam room door open and was able to get outside.

The doctor's practice manager met with staff Thursday to review procedures before closing the office.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.