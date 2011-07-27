Foul play suspected in disappearance of father of four

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield - bio | email

BLACKVILLE, SC (WIS) - It has been a week since anyone has seen or heard from 40-year-old Tyrone Donaldson. The single father of four disappeared last week, with his car being the only clue left behind. SLED says they suspect someone may have hurt him.



He's played a lot of roles in his 40 years -- brother, husband, father and family chef. "He loves soul food, barbecue, hogs, anything on the grill," said sister Latonya Bracey. "Just anything soul food."



Bracey said Donaldson is also a widower. "He had to be the mother and father with them, get 'em ready for school, take 'em to church, take 'em to the hairdresser, everything." said Bracey.



He had to do that after his wife and her mother died in a car crash in 2009. He took custody of their children and his wife's teenage sister. "I'm thankful for him because my father died too, and I don't know where I'd be living at," said sister-in-law Kelsea Hallingquest.



Now, the man who took her in is not there. Donaldson left the house last Wednesday, and said he'd be right back. Orangeburg police found his car about 25 miles away on 301, and no one has seen him.



"When I try to sleep, all I can see is him," said Bracey. "I could just see his vision inside my head saying, 'come find me, just come find me.'"



SLED says they're trying to do just that because they suspect someone may have harmed him, so it seems the man who takes care of many is in need of some help. "We're not gonna stop searching, stop praying till we find him," said Bracey. "We're not gonna rest until we find him."



What really tipped the family off is that when they started calling Donaldson last week after he'd been gone a while, he didn't answer. They say he was always quick to return a call or text.



If you know anything about where Donaldson is or think you may have spotted him, call Blackville police at 803-284-2333.

