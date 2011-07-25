Clemson's head coach talks about upcoming season

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - The coaches took center stage at the ACC kickoff. It's the ACC's version of Media Days.

We heard from the players Sunday. The 12 coaches lined up for their chance to meet with reporters Monday.

One topic of discussion for Clemson's Dabo Swinney was his offense. The Tigers ranked 10th in the conference last year in scoring and total offense. A lack of production by the offense is one reason the Tigers struggled to a six and seven record.

Dabo hired Chad Morris to run his offense. So far Swinney said he likes what he's seen from his new offensive coordinator.

