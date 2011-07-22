Blowfish pick up win over Marlins

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Blowie and Blowie Junior were entertaining the crowd Friday night at Capital City Stadium as the Blowfish hosted the Morehead City Marlins.

Two Gamecocks played big roles for the Blowfish. In the sixth inning, USC's Brison Celek drove in Dedric Mingo to make it 5-0. Celek went four for five with two RBI's.

A little later, Greg Harrison made it 6-0 when his basehit brought home Tyler Jackson.

The Gamecocks Adam Westmoreland pitched seven shutout innings as he picked up his first win for the Blowfish.

The fish won it 9-2.

The Blowfish will play at Fayetteville Saturday.

