Lt. Governor’s Office on Aging Announces Grant Award to the Heritage at Lowman of Chapin

Throughout our lives, all of us encounter difficult and challenging situations. Most of us can remember someone who helped during those times--a grandparent, a special teacher, even a stranger who became a friend. The recollections of these "faces of caring" bring comfort and calm in the midst of crisis...

Ten Practical Ways that You Can Offer Help and Support. From the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and Lutheran Hospice

Concerns over health care financing are an ongoing discussion in households and health care offices across our community. As baby boomers age, and provide care for their aging parents, these concerns are justified...

Quality end-of-life care isn't about how you die; it's about how you live. Hospice and palliative care focuses on how dying persons and their loved ones live each day, providing comfort and guidance along the way.

Tony Kester, director of the Lt. Governor’s Office on Aging congratulates Cindy Curtis and Mimi Morrill on the grant that the Heritage at Lowman received to expand their Alzheimer’s education program.

The Lt. Governor's Office on Aging announced today that the Heritage at Lowman is the recipient of a $20,000 grant from the South Carolina Alzheimer's Resource Coordination Center (ARCC) to expand their Alzheimer's education program.

"The Heritage at Lowman has demonstrated a commitment to the Alzheimer's community in Chapin by easing the financial and emotional hardships associated with caring for an individual with this disease," said Lt. Governor Ard. "Through support from this grant, the Heritage at Lowman will expand an education program providing support and strengthening the ability of families and caregivers to care for individuals with Alzheimer's disease and related disorders."

The ARCC, part of the South Carolina Lt. Governor's Office on Aging, was created to provide statewide coordination, service system development, information and referral, and caregiver support services to individuals with Alzheimer's disease and related disorders, their families, and caregivers.

For more information about the programs supported by the ARCC, contact Anne Wolf at 803-734-9919.

BeWell's Alzheimer's Caregivers Educational Series at the Heritage at Lowman will begin with a Lunch 'n' Learn on August 23rd, 10am-11:30 am, and educational caregiver's series on Sept. 15th, 22nd & 29th from 5:30pm-7:00 pm, and an Alzheimer's Care Symposium on November 3rd from 9:00am to 3 pm, with special guest speaker Judy Berry. For more information please call Rebecca Haggan at (803)451-7412.