VIDEO: Stage collapse in Canada injures 12 people

OTTAWA, ONTARIO (RTV/NBC) - The main stage at a concert festival in the Canadian capital collapsed Sunday, injuring more than a dozen people.

The band Cheap Trick was about 20 minutes into its set when a sudden and violent storm blew in, knocking down the stage.

Thirteen people were hurt. All have since been released from the hospital.

The incident forced the cancellation of the rest of Sunday's evening acts at the Bluesfest.

Investigators are looking into how the collapse happened.

Copyright 2011 RTV/NBC. All rights reserved.