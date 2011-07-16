Midlands man admits setting mom's house on fire - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands man admits setting mom's house on fire

ORANGEBURG, SC (AP) - A Woodford man has admitted setting his 76-year-old mother's house on fire after she wouldn't give him money.

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports that 42-year-old Barry Pettus is expected to serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to arson.

Authorities say Pettus' mother told them her son set the home they shared on fire in April 2010 because she wouldn't give him any more money.

Relatives said they saw Pettus go into the attic and then noticed smoke a short time later.

Pettus told deputies he didn't know anything about the fire, but authorities found a cigarette lighter and a box of matches on him.

