Protective blackbird diving, attacking pedestrians

A bold protective red-winged blackbird attacked pedestrians to keep them away from his corner. (Source: WZZM/CNN)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WZZM/CNN) - An angry bird tried to take back its street in Grand Rapids, MI, attacking pedestrians while trying to protect its corner.

"I felt a little something - something on the back of my head - and I looked up and there was a bird," said one victim.

PHOTO GALLERY



Click to view more pictures of the blackbird with an attitude!

A red-winged blackbird perched himself in a tree, a pole and on the sign outside the Grand Rapids Museum. As people passed by, he dove down and started his attack.

"You ever watch that cartoon show Heckle and Jeckle - they sit there and play tricks on people? It is like these two birds they attack the ladies and they just scream," said eyewitness John Pietryzk.

Some passers-by ducked and dodged with little success. One lady shook her finger at the bird signaling it to stay away, which seemed to work.

Others however, were not so lucky.

"Many years this has been going on. The same type of birds," Pietryzk said. "They lay their nest there and what happens is when you get too close to it they are just protecting their nest. They don't hurt you they just land on your head and give you a little tap on your head."

While the bold bird was quick to attack some, it seemed to leave women and children alone.

Copyright 2011 WZZM via CNN. All rights reserved.