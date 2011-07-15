Clowney says he's adjusting to college life - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Clowney says he's adjusting to college life

Clowney gets mobbed by fans. Clowney gets mobbed by fans.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney says he's adjusting to college life and working as hard as he can to get ready for the season.

"It's been pretty hard," said Clowney. "Getting up at 6:00 a.m. and trying to get used to the schedule. I'm working on it and getting better."

Clowney was the country's No. 1 college prospect coming out of South Pointe High School in Rock Hill. He signed with the Gamecocks over Alabama and Clemson last February and reported to campus earlier this month.

"I'm ready for the season," said Clowney. "I just hope to have a big season like I've been playing football all my life."

Clowney and other young Gamecocks were at the Richland County Public Library for the annual "Pigskin Poets" celebration, stressing the importance of reading to school children. Clowney was swarmed by young fans, touching off the kind of commotion he hopes to stir up on the field this season.

"I didn't even know the Gamecocks had that many fans!" said Clowney.

The 6' 6" 260 pounder was wearing a jersey with the number 40 on it at the event, but said his number on the field will be 7, the same number he wore in high school.

First-year offensive lineman Brandon Shell said all the newcomers are jumping right into workouts and class as they prepare for fall.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

