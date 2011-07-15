New 10toGO! app now available!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - WIS News 10 is excited to announce the release of a brand new app for your Android phone, iPhone and Blackberry! If you're visiting 10toGO! and not seeing anything, it's because the 10toGO! version of the app that you have has gone dark. You must download our new and improved app to continue getting news and information from WIS!

Our new app features more news content, more video and a display that you can tailor to your own preference.

When you download the new WIS News app, you'll immediately notice that there are more top stories on the home page. When you click on a story, you can easily share it via email, twitter and facebook. You can also save those stories in your "MyView" section to view them later.

If you see news happening, you can now easily send it in using our new "My Report" feature. It interacts directly with Send it to 10! Just snap your photo or video and send it in using the "contribute" tab. You can also browse all of the photos our viewers have sent in under the Community Gallery.

In our "More" section, you'll find sports news and scores, headlines from around the state and region, national news, health news and stories that you'll certainly be talking about in our "offbeat" section.

There's also plenty of video to watch in our "video" section. Catch the most recent weather forecast and watch all of the latest top news stories.

If you prefer to view our mobile website, we are redesigning our current mobile site and will notify you when that change goes live.

To download the new app search "WIS News" in the Google Play Store (formerly Android Marketplace) or iTunes store.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Here are answers to some Frequently Asked Questions:



1) What happens to the old 10toGO! app?

That app went away at the end of July, 2011. You need to download and install this new free app to continue to receive breaking news notifications from WIS.



2) Will the new app automatically replace the old app?

No. You must download and install this new app. You are welcome to delete the old app at any time. **This app does NOT replace the WIS First Alert Weather app for your Android or iPhone!



3) Why do the stories not refresh when I reopen the app?

The app does not automatically refresh when you reopen it. To refresh the story listings on the app, pull the screen down (like you do with the Facebook app) until the screen begins to refresh. You can also manually close the app and relaunch it. If you have an iPhone, shake the phone each time you open the app to ensure that it has been refreshed.



4) Is there an iPad app?

Yes! Click here for more info.



5) What about an app for Windows mobile devices?

At this time, we do not have plans to create an app for Windows, but our mobile website m.wistv.com will soon be automatically updated.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.