Water work closes part of Gervais St.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Water maintenance by the City of Columbia's Water Maintenance Division on the 900 Block of Gervais Street is causing some service disruptions and a street closure.

The water maintenance work will cause a temporary street closure of the eastbound lanes (inbound) of the 800 block of Gervais Street. The street was expected to reopen after 1:00 p.m.

The even numbered addresses from Lincoln St. to Park St. were expected to see a temporary disruption of water service until 1:00 p.m.

