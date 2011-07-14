Runyan wastes no time announcing run for At-Large council seat - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Runyan wastes no time announcing run for At-Large council seat

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Cameron Runyan (Source: facebook) Cameron Runyan (Source: facebook)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Just three days after two-term councilman Daniel Rickenman announced he would not seek a third City Council term, Columbia businessman Cameron Runyan said Thursday that he will run for the seat in the April 2012 municipal election.

"After a great deal of thought and prayer, and after discussing it with my wife Jenni and my family, I have decided to offer myself as a candidate for City Council," Runyan said. "I believe my experience as a private business person and as an engaged member of the community makes me uniquely qualified to serve all of Columbia."

Runyan, 34, said his platform will center on public safety, job creation and leadership. "We can make Columbia great, and I feel that I can play an important role in doing that as a member of council," said Runyan. "There is so much potential for our city, but there's a lot of work to be done. We've got to crack down on crime, grow our city's economy, and get our unemployed residents back to work."

 "We also face environmental concerns, education concerns, and transportation concerns," Runyan added. "It will take strong leadership to address these and other important issues. It will take strong leadership to move our city forward. I am ready to lead."

Runyan ran against Rickenman for the same seat in 2008, but lost. He plans to hold an official campaign kick-off in the coming weeks.

