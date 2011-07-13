Three-star QB recruit commits to USC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Three-star QB recruit commits to USC

Quarterback Brendan Nosovitch committed to South Carolina quarterbacks coach G.A. Mangus earlier Tuesday. (Source: TheBigSpur.com) Quarterback Brendan Nosovitch committed to South Carolina quarterbacks coach G.A. Mangus earlier Tuesday. (Source: TheBigSpur.com)

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) - South Carolina picked up its quarterback commit in the 2012 class when three-star Brendan Nosovitch (Allentown, Pa./Central Catholic) contacted the USC staff and committed on Tuesday.

"Today I finally decided to make my decision," he said. "I am going to play football at South Carolina. Glad to get the news out and let (his recruiter quarterbacks coach G.A. Mangus) know. It feels good to get it out."

There were several reasons why South Carolina was the choice over Virginia and several other programs.

"It was really all aspects of the school. The school itself, campus, good academics and the football team is in the top 10 right now and is in the SEC also. The coaches are great and I have a good relationship with all of them."

Especially Mangus, who zeroed in on Nosovitch as his quarterback for this class early in the process.

"We talk all the time. I call him every week. I am really looking forward to working with him in the future"

Getting the chance to play quarterback for Steve Spurrier, the Gamecocks head coach, was a big deal as well.

"That's something someone doesn't get to do every day. That's awesome to get the chance to do that. Unbelievable opportunity to have to do."

Nosovitch has leaned toward USC for some time.

"I kind of leaned toward them a little while ago. I didn't want to rush it. I finally got to the point where it was time to get it done."

Nosovitch is commitment No. 14 for South Carolina and the first and likely only quarterback the Gamecocks will take in the 2012 class. He is rated as a three-star prospect with an overall grade of 88 according to 247Sports.

He is commitment No. 2 this recruiting cycle for Mangus, a consensus top 25 national recruiter during the 2011 cycle.

