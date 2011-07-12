Reserve WR Sherman says he's off Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Reserve wide receiver Bryce Sherman says he's no longer part of South Carolina's team.

Sherman said Tuesday on Twitter that he met with Gamecocks coaches and was told they would not renew his scholarship. Sherman said he decided not to walk on to the football team.

Sherman came to South Carolina on a track scholarship and walked on to the football team in 2009 before getting put on scholarship. Sherman was largely used as a kick returner, although the Gamecocks offense attempted to use his speed in the backfield on reverses or similar plays.

Sherman finished with 11 carries for 55 yards and one career catch for 48 yards.

Messages left for South Carolina athletic spokesman Steve Fink were not immediately returned.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.