$100,000 lottery ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - $100,000 is waiting for one lucky South Carolina Education Lottery player. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased from Market Express 704 at 1027 Elmwood Ave. in Columbia for Monday night's drawing.

A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for the July 11 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 16, 28, 32, 34, and 37 (Power-Up: 3).

Had the ticket holder "Powered-Up" for an additional $1, the $100,000 winnings would have been multiplied by "3" to $300,000.

More than 3,800 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Monday night's drawing. Of these, more than 2,300 players spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier. Monday night's Power-Up number was 3, which tripled the prizes for winners with Power-Up.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

