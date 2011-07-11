Sheriff: Arsenal of weapons and drugs seized from home - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sheriff: Arsenal of weapons and drugs seized from home

(Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office) (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)
Antoine McShawn Mack (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office) Antoine McShawn Mack (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)
Rodrigues Brown (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office) Rodrigues Brown (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputies seized 10 weapons, $10,000 worth of crack cocaine, cocaine, and marijuana from a Neeses home last week.

Investigators say the search warrant was executed at the residence of Antoine McShawn Mack at Sydney Circle, Neeses, and rifles, handguns, a hunting bow, and narcotics were found.

Mack was arrested and charged with trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Mack is currently out of jail on a $100,000 surety bond.

Also Rodrigues Brown of Orangeburg was also arrested on two counts of possession of a stolen firearm according to officials.

"These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into narcotic activity in Orangeburg County," said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. "Criminals should be on notice that we are not limiting our investigations to any one part of the county. We are covering the entire county and we are coming after you hard and quickly."

