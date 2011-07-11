Huntsman tells DeMint he won't sign spending cap

By JIM DAVENPORT

Associated Press

GREER, S.C. (AP) - Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman says he's not signing a spending cap pledge that's caught hold with other presidential hopefuls and become a 2012 campaign stick wielded by South Carolina Sen. Jim DeMint.

Huntsman told reporters after a campaign stop Monday in South Carolina that he's spoken to DeMint and isn't going to sign on to the Cut, Cap and Balance pledge.

Huntsman says he's signed onto the Pledge of Allegiance and pledge to his wife, but that's all he's doing in the way of pledges.

He said he told DeMint that he favors a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution and he talks that up on the campaign trail.

Huntsman is on a 2-day swing through the state and will make an endorsement announcement Tuesday.

