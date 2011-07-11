MEET DR. SÁENZ

Alberto "Al" Sáenz is from Columbia, South Carolina, and a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in civil engineering. After six years as an engineer he decided it wasn't what he wanted to do and followed an interest towards dentistry.

It was important to Dr. Sáenz to have more interaction with people. Dentistry provided an opportunity to help patients have a better smile and overall health. He saw an opportunity to bridge his knowledge of civil engineering with dentistry through the design of teeth. Dr. Sáenz also attributes his interest in medicine to his father who's a cardiologist and a mother who has a nursing background.

Dr. Sáenz earned his degree in dentistry from MUSC in Charleston and also spent a year at UNC– Chapel Hill for post-graduate training. He returned to Columbia and has been with Chrysostom Family Dentistry for almost two years.

As a member of the SC Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry Dr. Sáenz upholds the highest standards in dentistry. He's also knowledgeable of the latest trends and procedures.

Dr. Sáenz and his wife (a chemical engineer) have a daughter. His hobbies include digital photography, exercising and spending time with friends and family. He attends St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

