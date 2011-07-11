Kids save 13 ducklings from storm drain - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Kids save 13 ducklings from storm drain

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - When a group gathered around the storm drain at the Park Pointe Village Retirement Community last week, one of the staff members called the Executive Director at home.

"It was about 10 o'clock at night and they said all the residents were standing around the storm drain and apparently there were ducks trapped inside," said Jim Petty, director of Park Pointe.

Petty told his two kids to put on their shoes.

The family hopped in the car and set out to make a harrowing rescue.

Jim's 11-year-old son Chapman volunteered to get into the small drain hole which is about 4 feet deep. With the heavy metal cover removed, the group found 13 baby ducklings trapped inside.

One by one, Chapman picked up each baby and lifted it out of the hole. The process went on until all 13 ducklings were reunited with their mother.

When asked if they feel like heroes, Chapman and his 9-year-old sister Macy said, 'not really'.

They did get a few cards from residents at Park Pointe, thanking them for the rescue.

"I'm real proud of them," said Petty, "They like to give and serve and this was just another example of that."

