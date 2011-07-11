Rickenmann will not seek re-election, At-Large seat up for grabs

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) Columbia City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann announced Monday afternoon that he will not seek re-election in 2012.

He promised voters during the 2008 election that he wouldn't seek a third term if he won.

At-Large City Councilman Daniel J. Rickenmann was first elected to Columbia City Council in 2004 and re-elected in 2008.

Rickenmann is a South Carolina native and attended high school at the Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg, Virginia. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and has a bachelor's degree in Political Science.

He said he plans to spend more time with family and his businesses.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.