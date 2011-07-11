Cops: Aspiring actor vandalized Ed Sullivan Theatre

NEW YORK, NY (CNN) - The legendary building where David Letterman does his late-night show was damaged this weekend.



Police escorted James Whittemore out of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Sunday after the aspiring actor smashed the glass doors to the building, then went inside and vandalized the box office area and lobby, police said.



Police aren't sure why Whittemore went on this rampage, although they said he appeared to be intoxicated.



Officials with Letterman's show say the 22-year-old has no connection to the program.

Whittemore is facing charges of criminal mischief and burglary.

