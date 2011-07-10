Basketball coaches on the hunt for recruits

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WIS) - It is a very busy time a year for college basketball coaches.

They are traveling around the country scouting out future talent during summer AAU tournaments.

One of the biggest in the country was in Myrtle Beach this weekend.

Clemson's Brad Brownell was among the coaches checking out the Big Shots Tournament. With a collection of 325 teams from around the country, the tournament began only six years ago bit it has grown into one of the more popular stops on the summer circuit.

The tournament continues through Tuesday.

