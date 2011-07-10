2012 top SC football recruit commits to USC

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina picked up a big commitment from a local high school star Saturday.

Lexington wide receiver Shaq Roland announced on his Facebook page that he is committing to South Carolina. He said, "It's finally done."

Roland is considered by many to be the top recruit in South Carolina for the 2012 signing class.

He will be a senior at Lexington next season.

Roland was in the recruiting mix at many of the top schools in the SEC.

