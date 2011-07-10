Sherman may be gone this fall

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - There's a little football news to talk about this weekend.

Our partners at TheBigSpur.com reported that wide receiver Bryce Sherman is leaving the gamecock football team.

Sherman was a fan favorite because of his speed and height. But he would have a very tough battle for playing time if he stuck around next season.

He has been the team's top kick returner, but Bruce Ellington is expected to challenge for that spot.

South Carolina hasn't confirmed Sherman's departure.

Bryce noted on his Twitter page that he didn't wish to talk about football, and he will tell everyone about it Monday.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.