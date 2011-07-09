Fuller commits to USC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fuller commits to USC

Jody Fuller (Source: TheBigSpur) Jody Fuller (Source: TheBigSpur)

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur) - South Carolina added another piece to its receiving corps on Friday when four-star Jody Fuller (Monroe, N.C./Sun Valley) made a long-expected verbal commitment to the Gamecocks on ESPNU.

Four-star receiver Jody Fuller has committed to South Carolina.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder picked USC over Miami (Fla.). South Carolina was one of the first schools to offer Fuller a scholarship and he developed an outstanding relationship with running backs coach Jay Graham, his recruiter of record.

"I just like the relationship that I had with my coaches," Fuller said. "(Graham), Steve Spurrier Jr. and the program period and where they are going. It was great that they were on me since I was a sophomore in high school and wanted me to be a part of their program for so long."

Fuller, the nation's No. 16 receiver prospect, feels like South Carolina's offense is a good fit for him.

"It's a good offense for me and what I do," Fuller said. "In that slot position, I think I can really do something."

Though the Gamecocks were always considered the team to beat for Fuller, the Hurricanes did make a run at him late. He enjoyed his unofficial visit to Coral Gables.

"I really liked it when I went down there," Fuller said. "I like the program in general and how many guys they put in the league, stuff like that."

For now, Fuller is ready to move on to the next chapter in his life. He has competed well this week at Nike's "The Opening", which features many of the nation's top prospects in both the Class of 2012 and 2013.

"I was ready to get it over with and see what else comes next," he said.

Fuller is a four-star prospect with an overall grade of 94, according to 247Sports.

