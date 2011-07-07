Fired Sumter police officer accuses boss of assault

Master Sergeant Terry Griffin retired from the Sumter Police Department after a 30-year career. Griffin says sometime in 2001, he and several other Sumter officers responded to a call at a home on White Oak Park. It was a domestic violence call, and Griffin says the home belonged to Alvin Holston.

"I found his daughter's clothes had been thrown out the front door and the back door into the yard," said Griffin. "Alvin was of course agitated, and the girl had been thrown down and her knees skinned up."

"Of course, I put him in my police car, took his gun and keys and carried him to the police department and that's the last I heard of it," added Griffin.

Griffin says the captain and chief took the case over. He filed a report, and assigned a case number. Griffin said he checked on the report later, but found the report had disappeared. Griffin said he "fully" intended to prosecute the case.

"All of the above is, quite frankly, a violation of department policy," said Deputy Chief Patty Patterson.

Patterson says she fired Williams because he failed to document whom he handed the money to. Patterson says she's asked SLED to investigate the assault claims, as well as Williams' actions concerning the money.



The chief says she counseled Holston for his use of profanity against Williams. "I think most of us have been subjected to it, as well as when we've dealt with the public, or dealt with suspects, or dealt with individuals or dealt with employees, for that matter," said Patterson. "It's unfortunate that it happens, but it does."

Williams is still waiting on the department to respond to his complaints against Holston. Williams says he just wants his complaint investigated to keep other officers from dealing with the same. "You telling me I violated a policy," said Williams. "He violated the law, which is a stark difference. I didn't violate the law, I violated a policy."

We received a copy of Major Holston's employee file to see if there are any other complaints filed and how the department addressed them. We're looking over the file and will bring you a full report Friday evening at 6.

Holston is slated to become deputy chief once Patterson retires on September 1 to take a city position.

