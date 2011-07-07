Alshon Jeffery named to Biletnikoff watch list

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – University of South Carolina junior wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has been named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list.

The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the most outstanding wide receiver in college football by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation.

Jeffery, a 6-4, 233-pounder from St. Matthews, S.C., was one of three finalists for the award last season after setting school records with 88 receptions for 1,517 yards. The award went to Justin Blackmon of Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.