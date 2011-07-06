Huge dust storm swallows Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ (NBC) - Forecasters say conditions are right for more dust storms in Arizona, after a big one Tuesday in Phoenix.

On Tuesday, a 50-mile wide dust storm roared through parts of Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale, Arizona.

The huge wall of dust reported to be some 50-miles wide was pushed by wind gusts of more than 60-miles an hour instantly turning daytime into night.



The storm's high winds toppled trees and power lines causing power outages throughout the area.



Low visibility lead to flight delays into phoenix before the dust settled.



