MEET DR. DENO

Constantine "Deno" Chrysostom is a native South Carolinian growing up in the capital city of Columbia. He attended the University of South Carolina and then MUSC in Charleston to earn his degree in dentistry. He began his career in 1976.

Dr. "Deno's" professional attitude, friendly nature and vast experience has helped him significantly grow his practice since opening in 1983. He now has 25 well-trained and friendly staff people working in a 6,000 square foot facility in West Columbia.

As an active member of the American Dental Association (ADA) and the South Carolina Dental Association, Dr. "Deno" knows the latest technologies and procedures in dentistry. His practice is one of the most modern facilities in the Midlands offering digital X-rays, comfortable patient rooms and the latest procedures to his patients.

Dr. "Deno" has four children with his son Alex serving as the general manager of the practice. He attends Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and enjoys his tropical aquariums.

One of the most important things to Dr. "Deno" is giving back to the community. He's involved with a scholarship fund at Midlands Tech and participates locally with the national "Dentistry From The Heart" program, which provides free dental services to people in the community.

