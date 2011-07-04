Suspects ram stolen vehicle into gate at coast guard base - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Suspects ram stolen vehicle into gate at coast guard base

CHARLESTON, SC (WIS) - Bond was set for the two men police in Charleston say, rammed a stolen vehicle into a gate at the coast guard base early Sunday morning.

Reports say Jesse Deese and Christopher Coward were the two men in the car that was stolen from Lexington County.

Police say the whole thing started when officers noticed the stolen car and tried to pull the men over.

Officers used helicopters and tracking dogs to search for the two men.

The men were found hiding under a dock at the base, Officials say.

Both men face several charges including unlawful possession of a handgun and failure to stop for a blue light.

According to court reports, Coward claims that he was high on a lot of drugs and doesn't remember anything that happened.

Bond was set for Coward at 35-thousand dollars and Jesse Deese's bond is 15-thousand dollars.

