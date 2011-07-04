Early morning fire sends one firefighter to hospital

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Lexington County Fire crews responded to a report of a residential structure fire by a passer early Monday morning.

According to reports, at approximately 3:08 a.m. the Lexington County Communications Center received a call from a by passer that a home at 234 Maple Road in the Oak Grove Community of Lexington County was on fire.

When Lexington County Fire Service and Lexington County EMS arrived on the scene, they found a residential structure with heavy fire involvement to the garage area of the home, reports say.

It took crews from 6 Lexington County Fire Stations to bring the blaze under control and the owner was not at home at the time of the fire.

One Lexington County firefighter was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released for smoke inhalation, according to reports.

According to officials, damages are estimated at $60,000.00 and it is believed that the fire is accidental in nature.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.