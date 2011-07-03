Blowfish fall by 1 run at Capital City Stadium

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A mascot dance party broke out in the middle of Saturday night's game between the Blowfish and Fayetteville Swampdogs.

In the second inning, Blowfish were up 4-1. Tyler Jackson sent one to right center. The Swampdogs couldn't make the play. Demontez Jones scored to make it 5-1.

Fayetteville picked up pair in the fourth. Zach Briggs drove one off the base of the left field wall to drive in a teammate. The Swampdogs eventually tied it at six.

Fayetteville got the game winning run in the ninth inning. They beat the Blowfish 7-6.

There will be plenty of baseball and fireworks at Capital City Stadium this holiday weekend.

The Blowfish will take on the USC alumni team Sunday at 6:05 p.m.

They'll entertain the Florence Red Wolves Monday at 6:05 p.m..

There will be fireworks following each game.

