2011 CWS Memories: Fans pack downtown Columbia to celebrate Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Tens of thousands of Gamecock fans gathered in Downtown Columbia Friday afternoon to get a glimpse of some star players.

The party continued as the city of Columbia celebrated South Carolina's back-to-back baseball national championships with a parade.

It kicked off at noon in front of City Hall and traveled six blocks down Main Street to the Statehouse.

Gov. Nikki Haley issued a proclamation declaring Friday is Gamecock Baseball Back-to-Back National Champions Day.

US Senator Lindsey Graham's resolution congratulating the USC baseball team also passed the Senate.

The team had already been honored with a party at Colonial Life Arena. The governor also had a Gamecocks flag flown atop the Statehouse dome the day after South Carolina clinched its second straight national title with a 5-2 win over Florida on Tuesday night.

The city estimated about 40,000 people came to last year's parade down the same route.

