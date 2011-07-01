2011 CWS Memories: Fans pack downtown Columbia to celebrate Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Tens of thousands of Gamecock fans gathered in Downtown Columbia Friday afternoon to get a glimpse of some star players.

The party continued as the city of Columbia celebrated South Carolina's back-to-back baseball national championships with a parade.

USC celebration parade

Click here to view the photos of fans celebrating the team's big win.

It kicked off at noon in front of City Hall and traveled six blocks down Main Street to the Statehouse.

Gov. Nikki Haley issued a proclamation declaring Friday is Gamecock Baseball Back-to-Back National Champions Day.

US Senator Lindsey Graham's resolution congratulating the USC baseball team also passed the Senate.

The team had already been honored with a party at Colonial Life Arena. The governor also had a Gamecocks flag flown atop the Statehouse dome the day after South Carolina clinched its second straight national title with a 5-2 win over Florida on Tuesday night.

The city estimated about 40,000 people came to last year's parade down the same route.

