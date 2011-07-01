Governor Haley recognizes 2011 Gamecock baseball team - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Governor Haley recognizes 2011 Gamecock baseball team

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Governor Nikki Haley has issued a proclamation recognizing the University of South Carolina Gamecocks for winning two straight College World Series NCAA baseball national championships.

The proclamation designates Friday, July 1, 2011 as "Gamecock Baseball Back-to-Back National Champions Day" throughout the state of South Carolina and encourages all South Carolinians to join in congratulating the Gamecocks baseball team and Head Coach Ray Tanner for their outstanding performance in the 2011 College World Series.

On Wednesday, the governor ordered a University of South Carolina Gamecocks flag be flown over the Statehouse to honor the Gamecocks and issued the following statement:

"Michael and I join thousands of people across our state – and across the country – in congratulating the Gamecocks baseball team on back-to-back College World Series national championships. During a record-setting postseason run, the Gamecocks gave every South Carolinian something to celebrate. We're incredibly proud of the team's success on and off the baseball field. Get excited!"

You can read Haley's entire proclamation by clicking on the associated link.

