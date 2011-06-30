Deputy involved in fatal accident still in hospital

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Richland County deputy involved in a deadly accident on June 30th while on duty is still recovering in the hospital.

The two vehicle wreck near Shaw Air Force Base killed Phillip T. Hawkins, 67, of Sumter and seriously injured Deputy George Charles Mickens, 36.

Mickens was driving from his home in Sumter County to a court appearance in Richland County when the collision with Hawkins occurred. The coroner said Hawkins died at the scene. Mickens was transported by helicopter to Palmetto Richland Hospital.

Troopers said the investigation is still in the early stages. "The vehicle reconstruction should determine the vehicles' location, speeds, the traffic signal, the time, interviewing witnesses, crush date on the vehicle and skid date analysis," said Corporal Brian McDougald. "All these factors go together to determine exactly what happened."

A spokesperson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that Mickens, a 7-year veteran of the department, continues to recover in the hospital.

Highway Patrol's MAIT team continues to investigate the accident. No charges have been filed.

