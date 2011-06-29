SC Gov. Nikki Haley has book coming out in January

NEW YORK (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has a book deal.

Sentinel, a conservative imprint of Penguin Group (USA), announced Wednesday that Haley's "Can't is Not an Option" will come out in January.

Haley, a Republican and tea party favorite, was elected last year. At 39, she is the country's youngest governor and only the second Indian-American governor.

In an interview in March with The Associated Press, Haley said writing had been "therapeutic" and that she would cover everything from growing up in rural South Carolina to her contentious 2010 campaign, when she faced - and denied - allegations of infidelity.

She said she was not planning a run for national office, although her literary representative, Washington attorney Robert Barnett, has negotiated deals for Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press.