Gamecocks rule 'CWS All Tournament Team'

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Source: TheBigSpur.com (Juan Blas) Source: TheBigSpur.com (Juan Blas)

OMAHA, Neb. (TheBigSpur.com) - Following Tuesday night's 5-2 win to clinch their second national championship in a row, seven Gamecocks were named to the 2011 College World Series All-Tournament Team.

University of South Carolina players were named to every position on the field except for the outfield and third base. Pitchers Michael Roth and Matt Price, catcher Robert Beary, first baseman Christian Walker, shortstop Peter Mooney, and designated hitter Brady Thomas were all honored with a spot on the team.

The tournament's Most Outstanding Player, Scott Wingo, is also on the team.

In addition to the seven Gamecocks, two players each from Florida and Vanderbilt round out the team.

 

Here's the full list:

CWS All-Tournament Team

C – Robert Beary
1B- Christian Walker
2B – Scott Wingo
SS – Peter Mooney
3B – Cody Dent, Florida
OF – Tony Kemp, Vanderbilt
OF – Connor Harrell, Vanderbilt
OF – Bryson Smith, Florida
DH – Brady Thomas
P – Michael Roth
P – Matt Price

CWS Most Outstanding Player: Scott Wingo, South Carolina

