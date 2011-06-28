USC championship T-shirts already rolling off the presses

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia T-shirt company is already screen-printing shirts commemorating the Gamecocks' back-to-back championships in the College World Series.

Kevin Schumacher of Eat More Tees said the company began printing 448 "National Champions" shirts almost as soon as the game ended Tuesday night. "We will begin the second design around 4:00 a.m., with a total of 5-6,000 shirts completed by 6:00 a.m.," said Schumacher.

The second design features a large "Back 2 Back" design on the back of the shirt, as well as Cocky wearing a baseball uniform. The shirt also features the quote "We come to play and go out there and battle," which USC second-baseman Scott Wingo said before last Tuesday's game against Virginia.

Schumacher said Eat More Tees should be printing until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, a total run of 17 hours.

The T-shirts will be available at the following stores in Columbia:

Jewelry Warehouse

Addams Bookstore

Barnes and Noble Bookstore

SC Place

Gamecock Stop

Clothing World

Miss Cocky

