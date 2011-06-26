Gamecocks 2 games away from back-to-back championships

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It's two to go for the Gamecocks at the College World Series. If USC gets two more wins, they'll have back-to-back National Championships.

USC and Florida will begin a best of three series Monday in Omaha to determine the title.

Gamecock country is still buzzing about Friday night's thrilling victory over top-seeded Virginia.

The 3-2 victory not only put Carolina in the finals. It also gave them an NCAA record of 14 consecutive playoff wins.

