Santorum adds ex-congressman Barrett to SC team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Gresham Barrett will be named South Carolina chairman of Rick Santorum's GOP presidential bid.

Barrett said Friday that Santorum's more than a dozen visits to the state show he's committed to winning the first-in-the-South contest. He said he encourages Santorum to make frequent stops in a state where voters want to look candidates in the eye and see what kind of person they are.

Barrett will also be on Santorum's national energy policy advisory panel. Santorum will announce Barrett's role and others at a Columbia campaign stops Saturday.

Barrett served in the U.S. House for three terms. He made an unsuccessful bid for governor last year. Barrett narrowly made it into a GOP runoff with Nikki Haley. She won the runoff with 65 percent of the vote.

