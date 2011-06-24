Roth to start game against Virginia

OMAHA, NE (SC) – It's a big night for the Gamecock baseball team. The players will take to the field for their third game of the College World Series.

The Gamecocks didn't know who they were playing until Thursday night when Virginia beat California 8-1 in an elimination game.

USC already beat Virginia once in the College World Series. They won Tuesday night with a final score of 7-1.

The Gamecocks have won their first two games of the College World Series in Omaha. If USC wins Friday night, they go on to a best-of-three final series next week.

Junior LHP Michael Roth will start for South Carolina. Roth will oppose junior LHP Danny Hultzen of the Cavaliers.

The game is at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.