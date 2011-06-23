Tanker leak closes lanes on Hwy. 378

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - HAZMAT crews have contained a tanker leak on Highway 378, but some lanes are still closed while crews off load the remaining payload from the truck.

Sumter Fire Department Captain Brian Horton says a tanker truck blew a tire on Hwy 378 and leaked about 500 gallons of a tar-like substance. The incident happened just a couple miles from the I-95 interchange.

Horton said the substance the truck was carrying is a water-based substance used to lay asphalt on roadways. The substance is not expected to be environmentally damaging, but DHEC is responding to the scene to check it out. The truck holds about 4,000 gallons.

Horton said there were no injuries in the accident but one lane in both directions of Hwy 378 has been closed while crews work on the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.