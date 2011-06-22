Gamecock pitcher's father's former employer responds

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Days after a Michael Roth tweet about his dad quitting his job to see him pitch at the College World Series, David Roth's former employers say they are cheering for the Gamecocks and praying for Michael's success.

Responding to angry Gamecock fans, a spokesperson for Greenville-based car dealership Steve White VW Audi said in a statement that they cannot legally or ethically discuss Roth's personal decision. "I will say that David was a valued employee and well liked in our dealership," said Marc White. "I know many of you have expressed your concern for David not being able to take additional time off from work, however, as a family organization we all work as a team so all of our employees can spend as much time with their family as they need."

The story caught fire when the younger Roth sent out a message Saturday via twitter about his dad's decision. "How's this for dedication? My dad had to quit his job to make it out to Omaha. Couldn't get here last year," wrote Roth.

David Roth was in the stands Sunday, to see the junior left-hander work 7 1-3 innings in a win against Texas A&M. All four runs he allowed were unearned.

The 5-4 win was extra meaningful for Michael. "Obviously, it was pretty special considering it was Father's Day yesterday," he said Monday. "I'm glad that he's here. It's been pretty cool having my family here."

Before Tuesday's win over Virginia, responding to growing media coverage of his father's decision, Michael Roth tweeted: "Nobody needs to hate on @SteveWhiteVW Dad quit on good terms #gamecocknation needs to worry about cheering us on for tonight."

The dealership said many of David Roth's peers worked "diligently on Fridays and some Saturdays to provide David the time off he needed so he could watch his son play baseball."

"We are a family organization and work hard so that all of our team members have time to spend with their families," added White. "Again I can not make further comment about David Roth's employment with Steve White VW Audi. He is obviously a great Dad, and we are proud to have worked with him. He will be missed. The staff at Steve White Volkswagen Audi is cheering for the South Carolina Gamecocks in their bid for the College World Series Championship. We are especially praying for the success of pitcher Michael Roth."

Roth has declined to comment on camera about his decision, but his wife said the family doesn't want any publicity and that her husband was simply doing this to support his son.

