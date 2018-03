If you suffer from bad breath, you are not alone.

Dental studies show that about 85% of people with persistent bad breath have a dental condition that is to blame.

Gum disease, cavities, oral cancer, dry mouth and bacteria on the tongue are some of the dental problems that can cause bad breath.

Using mouthwash to cover up bad breath when a dental problem is present will only mask the odor and not cure it. If you suffer from chronic bad breath, visit your dentist.